Dr. Khari Bridges, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (63)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Khari Bridges, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Bridges works at Miami Dermatology & Cosmetics in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Dermatology and Cosmetics Prime LLC
    8950 SW 74th Ct Ste 1413, Miami, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 670-0146

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Dec 18, 2021
    I am very pleased with dr. Khari, he cares for his patients and caring to see one getting better
    — Dec 18, 2021
    About Dr. Khari Bridges, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376734269
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dermatology - Harbor/UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    • Baylor University
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Morehouse College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khari Bridges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bridges has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bridges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bridges works at Miami Dermatology & Cosmetics in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bridges’s profile.

    Dr. Bridges has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bridges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridges.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

