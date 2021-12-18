Dr. Khari Bridges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khari Bridges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khari Bridges, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Bridges works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Dermatology and Cosmetics Prime LLC8950 SW 74th Ct Ste 1413, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 670-0146
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bridges?
I am very pleased with dr. Khari, he cares for his patients and caring to see one getting better
About Dr. Khari Bridges, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376734269
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology - Harbor/UCLA Medical Center
- Baylor University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Morehouse College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bridges has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bridges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bridges works at
Dr. Bridges has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bridges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bridges speaks Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.