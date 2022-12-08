Dr. Khase Wilkinson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khase Wilkinson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oregon, OH.
Mercy Oregon Podiatry1050 Isaac Streets Dr Ste 122, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 251-2360
Mercy St Charles Hospital2600 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 696-7200
Mercy Saint Vincent Spec Clin2213 Cherry St Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-4283
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've never had a kinder Dr. Take care of me. Him and his team, namely Landon Bowerbank have gone above and beyond in our process.
Dr. Wilkinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkinson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkinson has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.