Dr. Khase Wilkinson, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Oregon, OH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Khase Wilkinson, DPM

Dr. Khase Wilkinson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oregon, OH. 

Dr. Wilkinson works at Mercy Oregon Podiatry in Oregon, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilkinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Oregon Podiatry
    1050 Isaac Streets Dr Ste 122, Oregon, OH 43616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 251-2360
  2. 2
    Mercy St Charles Hospital
    2600 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 696-7200
  3. 3
    Mercy Saint Vincent Spec Clin
    2213 Cherry St Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 251-4283

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 08, 2022
    I've never had a kinder Dr. Take care of me. Him and his team, namely Landon Bowerbank have gone above and beyond in our process.
    Phil Quinlan JR. — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Khase Wilkinson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235139551
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khase Wilkinson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilkinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilkinson has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

