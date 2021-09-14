Dr. Khasha Touloei, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Touloei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khasha Touloei, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Khasha Touloei, DO is a Dermatologist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp450 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 462-1884Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Optum50 Bellefontaine St, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 304-6300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:30pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Absolutely FIRST RATE. Excellent doctor. Caring and thorough. He is knowledgeable and approachable, both in person and by email. I could not have asked for a better dermatologist. Another friend of mine is also his patient, and feels the same way. I'm amazed, given the number of patients that he sees, that he remembers personal details from one visit to the other, with intervals of 4 to 6 months between visits. I unconditionally recommend Dr. Touloei.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1861757320
- Western University Of Health Sciences
