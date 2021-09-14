Overview

Dr. Khasha Touloei, DO is a Dermatologist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Touloei works at Healthcare Partners Medical Grp in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.