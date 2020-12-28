See All Plastic Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Khashayar Dehghan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Tacoma, WA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Khashayar Dehghan, MD

Dr. Khashayar Dehghan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Dehghan works at Artistic Plastic Surgery Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dehghan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Artistic Plastic Surgery Center
    3515 S 15th St Ste 101, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Skin Cancer

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Khashayar Dehghan, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
English
Gender
  • Male
Male
NPI Number
  • 1801801659
NPI Number
1801801659

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Khashayar Dehghan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dehghan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dehghan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dehghan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dehghan works at Artistic Plastic Surgery Center in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Dehghan’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehghan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehghan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehghan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehghan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

