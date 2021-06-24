Overview of Dr. Khattar Aizooky, MD

Dr. Khattar Aizooky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Aizooky works at Preferred Primary Care Physicians in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Carnegie, PA and Canonsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.