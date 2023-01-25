Dr. Khawaja Azimuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azimuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khawaja Azimuddin, MD
Overview
Dr. Khawaja Azimuddin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Azimuddin works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery - Humble18955 N Memorial Dr Ste 550, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 805-3740
-
2
Northwest Colon and Rectal Surgery1125 Cypress Station Dr Ste G-3, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 805-3741
-
3
Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery - The Vintage20207 Chasewood Park Dr Ste 203, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-4355
-
4
Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery - The Woodlands17189 I-45 Medical Ofc Bldg 2 Ste 275, The Woodlands, TX 77385 Directions (281) 805-3742
-
5
Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery - Tomball13656 Breton Ridge St Ste F, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 417-4756
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We walked in and the first thing I noticed was how clean the waiting room was and how friendly the staff was. My appointment was at 2:00pm, about 1:55 I was in the exam room, moments latter Dr. Azimuddin and a assistant introduced them self's and it was right to work. Many questions were asked, I was examined very much in detail and very with comfort, no stress, no pain. We then were (daughter and I) taken into Dr. Azimuddin's office, again the doctor explained in detail what my problem was and what the plan of action was. A hospital visit is planned for more test, the appointments made while we were in the doctors office so no conflict with dates. All of this took less than a hour, all an all this was the most informative, efficient, Doctors visit I've made.
About Dr. Khawaja Azimuddin, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1811946478
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azimuddin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azimuddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azimuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azimuddin has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Colectomy and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azimuddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Azimuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azimuddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azimuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azimuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.