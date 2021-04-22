Overview of Dr. Khawaja Ikram, DO

Dr. Khawaja Ikram, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.



Dr. Ikram works at Jackson Orthopaedic Care On Surgery in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.