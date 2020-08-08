Overview of Dr. Khawaja Jahangir, MD

Dr. Khawaja Jahangir, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Jahangir works at OptumCare Cancer Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening and HIV Screening along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.