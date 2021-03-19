Overview

Dr. Khazenay Bakhsh, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Bakhsh works at Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Turnersville, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.