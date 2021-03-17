Overview

Dr. Kheder Kutmah, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health La Grange, Clark Memorial Health and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Kutmah works at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, IN with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN, Louisville, KY and Florence, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.