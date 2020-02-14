Dr. Lim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kheng Lim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kheng Lim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flemington, NJ.
Locations
Advanced Gastroenterology & Nutrition1100 Wescott Dr Ste 304, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-4022
Center for Digestive Health at Penn Medicine Princeton Medicine5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 450, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 853-6390Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My pre-colostomy visit with Dr. Lim was excellent. He is warm and informative and a great listener. I recommend him highly
About Dr. Kheng Lim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1194169045
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
