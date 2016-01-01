Dr. Raby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khether Raby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khether Raby, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Raby works at
Locations
1
Winchester Hospital41 Highland Ave, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 756-9000
2
Lahey Health Primary Care, Lynnfield1350 Market St, Lynnfield, MA 01940 Directions (978) 927-3040
3
North Suburban Cardiology Associates3 Woodland Rd Ste 422, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 665-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Khether Raby, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Presbyn Hosp
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Raby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raby has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raby speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Raby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raby.
