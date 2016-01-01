Overview

Dr. Khether Raby, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Raby works at Winchester Hospital in Winchester, MA with other offices in Lynnfield, MA and Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.