Dr. Khiem Lai, MD
Overview
Dr. Khiem Lai, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.
Locations
Brookhurst Rehab & Medical Clinic12502 Brookhurst St, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Directions (714) 636-3388
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Khiem Lai, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Iesm
- UNSOM
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- California State University Long Beach
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai speaks Vietnamese.
Dr. Lai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.