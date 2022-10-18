See All Gastroenterologists in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Khiem Nguyen, MD

Gastroenterology
2.7 (44)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Khiem Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

Dr. Nguyen works at St Lucie Gastrointestinal Diseases in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Lucie Gastrointestinal Diseases, PL
    1822 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 337-2001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia, Intrahepatic, Non Syndromic Form Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia, Intrahepatic, Syndromic Form Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hamartomatous Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Parenteral Nutrition Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Postoperative Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sporadic Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Tube Feeding Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varices Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Oct 18, 2022
    His bedside manner is not like some others but I was not there for a pat on the hand. I have had Barretts Esophagus for years and been treated by different doctors. He prescribed me a new medicine....got me financial help to pay for it and now I am healed. As long as I take the medicine it is gone!
    RDP — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Khiem Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1316922511
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Residency
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital
    Internship
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khiem Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at St Lucie Gastrointestinal Diseases in Port St Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

