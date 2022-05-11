See All Interventional Cardiologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Khiet Hoang, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Khiet Hoang, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Hoang works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Douglas Park)
    3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Long Beach Center for Clinical Research
    2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 223, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Septal Defect
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Septal Defect

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 11, 2022
    I am an 83 year old female, who was fortunate to be seen by Dr Hoang in L.B. Memorial Hospital emergency, after a heart attact. I was in ICU 2 days and transferred to special ICU room, where I remained several days receiving close observatiin. My heart attact also left me with Pulmonary problems, such as, COPD, Bronchitus and AFIB. . Dr Hoang treated me with exceptional care, but my follow up appointment, after being discharged from hospital, was interrupted by Covid- 19 Pandemic. My GP has had me remaining home, with a Nebulizer and continuous medication refills I will need my follow up to be in Hospital, but until the Covid -19 Vaiant cases slow down, i'm on hold.. .
    Natalie Zolnay — May 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Khiet Hoang, MD
    About Dr. Khiet Hoang, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932309614
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
