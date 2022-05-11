Dr. Khiet Hoang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khiet Hoang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khiet Hoang, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Douglas Park)3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Long Beach Center for Clinical Research2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 223, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am an 83 year old female, who was fortunate to be seen by Dr Hoang in L.B. Memorial Hospital emergency, after a heart attact. I was in ICU 2 days and transferred to special ICU room, where I remained several days receiving close observatiin. My heart attact also left me with Pulmonary problems, such as, COPD, Bronchitus and AFIB. . Dr Hoang treated me with exceptional care, but my follow up appointment, after being discharged from hospital, was interrupted by Covid- 19 Pandemic. My GP has had me remaining home, with a Nebulizer and continuous medication refills I will need my follow up to be in Hospital, but until the Covid -19 Vaiant cases slow down, i'm on hold.. .
About Dr. Khiet Hoang, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1932309614
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
