Dr. Khin Myint, MD
Dr. Khin Myint, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from St Elizabeth Community Hospital and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Insight Physicians2006 Bremo Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 430-6058Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
She is excellent and sincerely cares and is eager to help. Also gets any type of paperwork or prescrption approval fulfilled within a timely manner
- English, Persian
- St Elizabeth Community Hospital
Dr. Myint has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myint accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myint has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myint on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Myint speaks Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Myint. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myint.
