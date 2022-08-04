Dr. Win has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khine Khine Win, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Khine Khine Win, MD
Dr. Khine Khine Win, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Dr. Win works at
Dr. Win's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Pasadena Medical Offices3280 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (323) 783-2600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I switched to Kaiser from United Healthcare in 2022 (I was dissatisfied with my former doctor). I have had two positive experiences with Kaiser so far this year. First, before I could get in to see the doctor, I had to go to urgent care on Foothill Blvd in Pasadena (which is at the same building complex as the doctor's office). Urgent care took a couple of hours but I was eventually seen, and I was satisfied with treatment. When I finally saw Dr. Win a few weeks later, she was very responsive to my questions and concerns and requested all the labs I wanted (blood and urine tests). Additionally, I like the Pasadena medical building; it has a nice open-air atrium and many services in-house. Only complaint would be time the time it took to schedule an appointment with the doctor (I think 4-5 weeks). On appointment day though, I saw the doctor within 5 minutes.
About Dr. Khine Khine Win, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Burmese
- 1124199104
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Los Angeles
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Dr. Win has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Win works at
Dr. Win speaks Burmese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Win. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Win.
