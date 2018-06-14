Dr. Khizar Ahsan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahsan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khizar Ahsan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khizar Ahsan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission, TX. They completed their fellowship with Nassau University Medical Center
Dr. Ahsan works at
Locations
1
Khizar Ahsan, MD1112 E Griffin Pkwy Ste D, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 396-8826
2
Khizar Ahsan, MD252 Lindberg Ave, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 253-0528
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- Starr County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahsan took time to listen and time to think before jumping to any conclusion. He staff were good though the office procedure is different than any I have ever experienced. I was able to get an appointment in a short time. When in the hospital for a test he saw me before the procedure and spoke with me and my husband answering questions and providing information. After the procedure he also visited, explained tentative results, and answered questions. I recommend him to friends.
About Dr. Khizar Ahsan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahsan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahsan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahsan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahsan has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahsan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahsan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahsan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahsan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahsan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.