Dr. Khoa Nguyen, MD

Dermatopathology
4.2 (5)
51 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Khoa Nguyen, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine University of Saigon.

Dr. Nguyen works at East West Medicine in Falls Church, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Khoa Quoc Nguyen MD
    821 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 237-1114

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Warts
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 18, 2021
    As of December 2021, Dr. Nguyen is retired and his office answering machine says the office is permanently closed. I'm sorry to hear this; I had an excellent experience with him.
    James Rupert — Dec 18, 2021
    About Dr. Khoa Nguyen, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487675252
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    Internship
    • Morristown Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Faculty of Medicine University of Saigon
    Board Certifications
    • Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at East West Medicine in Falls Church, VA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

