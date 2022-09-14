Overview of Dr. Khoa Tran, MD

Dr. Khoa Tran, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.



Dr. Tran works at Houston Head & Neck Surgical in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Pharyngitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.