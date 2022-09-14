Dr. Khoa Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khoa Tran, MD
Overview of Dr. Khoa Tran, MD
Dr. Khoa Tran, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
Houston Head and Neck Surgical PA10311 N Eldridge Pkwy Ste B4, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 897-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
During our visit with Dr. Tran, the doctor was very professional , patient, and understanding. He comforted and explained all the procedures that were going to be done to help calm the nerves as my son was anxious. Dr. Tran did an exceptional job. His staff was very nice and helpful. I 100% recommend if you are looking for an otolaryngologist.
About Dr. Khoa Tran, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1124011945
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Pharyngitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tran speaks Vietnamese.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.