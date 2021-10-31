Dr. Khoa Vo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khoa Vo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Khoa Vo, MD
Dr. Khoa Vo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mt Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.
Dr. Vo works at
Dr. Vo's Office Locations
Sunrise Psychiatry721 Long Point Rd Ste 408B, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 800-5070Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vo provides a calming environment & has been instrumental in treating my teen. Very appreciative of his professionalism & sincere commitment to help my teen be her best self throughout all the ups n downs in life! The office staff is friendly n provides a pleasant space for office visits. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Khoa Vo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1225094931
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vo has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Vo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.