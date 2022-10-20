Overview of Dr. Khoi Dao, MD

Dr. Khoi Dao, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Creighton University|Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Boulder City Hospital and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Dao works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.