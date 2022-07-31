Dr. Khoi Hoang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khoi Hoang, MD
Overview of Dr. Khoi Hoang, MD
Dr. Khoi Hoang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Hoang works at
Dr. Hoang's Office Locations
South Bay Renal2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 405, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 419-9176
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoang leaves one with clarity of both diagnosis and next step to correct issues
About Dr. Khoi Hoang, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1821099359
Education & Certifications
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoang has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertension and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoang speaks Vietnamese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.