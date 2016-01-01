Dr. Khoi Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khoi Tang, MD
Overview of Dr. Khoi Tang, MD
Dr. Khoi Tang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Tang works at
Dr. Tang's Office Locations
-
1
Khoi Quang Tang M.d. Inc.8915 Westminster Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92844 Directions (714) 899-4287
-
2
Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 899-4287MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tang?
About Dr. Khoi Tang, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1285615559
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang works at
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tang speaks Vietnamese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.