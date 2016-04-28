Dr. Khoi Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khoi Tran, MD
Overview of Dr. Khoi Tran, MD
Dr. Khoi Tran, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7171
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tran is the most kind and patient doctor I have ever met. He answered all of my questions and spent a significant amount of time reassuring me about any doubts that I had. He is a quality physician and deserves a tremendous amount of recognition for his work as well as his excellent bedside mannerisms. He is patient, honest, and speaks in terms that patients can easily understand. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED !!
About Dr. Khoi Tran, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1851513139
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.