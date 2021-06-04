See All Gastroenterologists in Decatur, IL
Dr. Khondker Islam, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Khondker Islam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They completed their residency with Catholic Medical Center Brooklyn Queens|Dc General Hospital|The Catheterization Med Center

Dr. Islam works at HSHS Medical Group - Decatur in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Decatur
    1730 E Lake Shore Dr, Decatur, IL 62521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 329-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 04, 2021
    I have received care from Dr. Islam since he began practicing in Decatur and have known him to be consistent and knowledgable in his knowledge regarding my gastrointestinal issues. He also has a compassionate manner and has even called me to discuss an issue over the phone on a Sunday one time. I am pleased with his care and have confidence in his medical knowledge.
    Debbie Cox Schwalbe — Jun 04, 2021
    About Dr. Khondker Islam, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Bengali
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568441855
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Catholic Medical Center Brooklyn Queens|Dc General Hospital|The Catheterization Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Dhaka Med Coll Hosp|Dhaka Med College Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khondker Islam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Islam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Islam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Islam accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Islam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Islam works at HSHS Medical Group - Decatur in Decatur, IL. View the full address on Dr. Islam’s profile.

    Dr. Islam has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Islam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Islam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Islam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Islam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Islam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

