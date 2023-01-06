See All Dermatologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Khongruk Wongkittiroch, DO
Dr. Khongruk Wongkittiroch, DO

Dermatology
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Khongruk Wongkittiroch, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    201 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 555-1212
    Z-roc Dermatology LLC
    2838 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Khongruk Wongkittiroch, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian, Persian, Spanish, Tagalog and Thai
    NPI Number
    • 1205003068
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Largo Medical Center
    Internship
    • Jefferson Health System: Frankford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khongruk Wongkittiroch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wongkittiroch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wongkittiroch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wongkittiroch has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wongkittiroch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wongkittiroch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wongkittiroch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wongkittiroch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wongkittiroch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

