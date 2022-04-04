Dr. Khosro Shareghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shareghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khosro Shareghi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khosro Shareghi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Bonn Univ and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Shareghi works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Care Center2200 Opitz Blvd Ste 310, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 494-5995
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shareghi?
Needed a Nuclear stress EKG for work, easily made appontment after referal from my primary physician. Test was quick and well done
About Dr. Khosro Shareghi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, German, Persian and Spanish
- 1093703076
Education & Certifications
- Cleve Clin Fndtn
- Greater Baltimore Med Ctr (Gbmc)
- Bonn Univ
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shareghi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shareghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shareghi works at
Dr. Shareghi speaks German, Persian and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shareghi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shareghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shareghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shareghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.