Dr. Khosrow Mahdavi, MD

Medical Oncology
3.8 (18)
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Khosrow Mahdavi, MD

Dr. Khosrow Mahdavi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Mahdavi works at UC Irvine Health Medical Group in Costa Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mahdavi's Office Locations

    Hematology Oncology
    1640 Newport Blvd Ste 400, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 999-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 13, 2017
    Best doctor in the world. Treated me for NHL stage 4 in the bone marrow. In 6 months my cancer was in remission. I am still cancer free 15 years later. He is kind and compassionate.
    Marilyn Sutton in Mesa, AZ — Feb 13, 2017
    About Dr. Khosrow Mahdavi, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1275536773
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahdavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahdavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahdavi works at UC Irvine Health Medical Group in Costa Mesa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mahdavi’s profile.

    Dr. Mahdavi has seen patients for Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahdavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahdavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahdavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahdavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahdavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

