Dr. Khosrow Mahdavi, MD
Overview of Dr. Khosrow Mahdavi, MD
Dr. Khosrow Mahdavi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Mahdavi works at
Dr. Mahdavi's Office Locations
Hematology Oncology1640 Newport Blvd Ste 400, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 999-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Best doctor in the world. Treated me for NHL stage 4 in the bone marrow. In 6 months my cancer was in remission. I am still cancer free 15 years later. He is kind and compassionate.
About Dr. Khosrow Mahdavi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1275536773
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
