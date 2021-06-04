Dr. Mehrany accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khosrow Mehrany, MD
Overview
Dr. Khosrow Mehrany, MD is a Dermatologist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS.
Dr. Mehrany works at
Locations
Khosrow Mehrany M D Inc.1729 Tully Rd Ste 9, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 338-7758
Khosrow Mehrany MD Inc219 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA 95126 Directions (408) 335-3966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best dermatologist! I can’t think of enough kind words for this doctor. Dr. Mehrany performed a seven hour procedure on my face removing a basil cell, The incision went from my eye to 3/4 down my face. I was later told how delicate the procedure was by other dermatologists and that it didn’t effect eye movement or cause any nerve damage in that highly delicate area. I thought the stitches all down my face were actually stick on, honestly!. The scar healed perfectly and barely noticeable. I highly recommend Dr. Mehrany for any dermatological needs and wish I could post a picture of before and after from that procedure leaving no doubt in anyone’s mind just how good this doctor is.
About Dr. Khosrow Mehrany, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehrany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehrany works at
Dr. Mehrany has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehrany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehrany speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.