Dr. Khosrow Mehrany, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (15)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Khosrow Mehrany, MD is a Dermatologist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS.

Dr. Mehrany works at Khosrow Mehrany M D Inc. in Modesto, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Khosrow Mehrany M D Inc.
    1729 Tully Rd Ste 9, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 338-7758
  2. 2
    Khosrow Mehrany MD Inc
    219 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA 95126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 335-3966

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Khosrow Mehrany, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1235123142
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehrany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehrany has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehrany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrany.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

