Overview of Dr. Khosrow Nafisi, MD

Dr. Khosrow Nafisi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CHARLES R DREW UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND SCIENCE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Nafisi works at Valley Primary Care Physicians, LLC in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.