Overview of Dr. Khozema Palanpurwala, MD

Dr. Khozema Palanpurwala, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.



Dr. Palanpurwala works at Pediatric Healthcare - Louetta in Houston, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.