Dr. Khuda Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khuda Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Khuda Khan, MD
Dr. Khuda Khan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Khan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
-
1
Norton Cancer Institute - Audubon2355 Poplar Level Rd Ste 405, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-7845
-
2
Louisville Oncology301 Gordon Gutmann Blvd Ste 301, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 288-9969
-
3
Jewish Hospital & St. Mary's Healthcare Inc.727 Hospital Dr, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Directions (502) 636-7845
-
4
Norton Women's and Children's Hospital4001 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 559-1310
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Absolutely give Dr Khan and his office staff I give an A+++++++ & plus some Dr Khan truly cares about his patients. . His staff are kind knowledgeable and easy to talk with. I can tell you this combination means a lot
About Dr. Khuda Khan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1619946159
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.