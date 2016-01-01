Dr. Khuong Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khuong Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Khuong Nguyen, MD
Dr. Khuong Nguyen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
They are accepting new patients.
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
- 1 5164 Buford Hwy NE Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30340 Directions (770) 458-3020
- 2 4337 Buford Hwy Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30341 Directions (770) 458-3020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Khuong Nguyen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063567469
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
