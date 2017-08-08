Overview of Dr. Khuram Sial, MD

Dr. Khuram Sial, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Inland Valley Medical Center, Rancho Springs Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sial works at American Spine & PainMedGroup in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA, Signal Hill, CA, Huntington Beach, CA, Fallbrook, CA, Corona, CA, Laguna Hills, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Temecula, CA and Lake Elsinore, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.