Dr. Khuram Sial, MD
Overview of Dr. Khuram Sial, MD
Dr. Khuram Sial, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Inland Valley Medical Center, Rancho Springs Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sial works at
Dr. Sial's Office Locations
-
1
American Spine Clinic10601 Church St Ste 105, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (951) 734-7246
-
2
Murrieta Specialty Care Surgery Center39765 Date St Ste 100, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 734-7246
-
3
Long Beach3221 INDUSTRY DR, Signal Hill, CA 90755 Directions (951) 734-7246
-
4
Huntington Beach15132 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 Directions (951) 734-7246
-
5
Fallbrook Office577 E Elder St Ste K, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Directions (951) 734-7246
-
6
Corona Specialty Care Surgery Center1810 Fullerton Ave # 103, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (951) 734-7246
-
7
Laguna Hills Location23412 Moulton Pkwy Ste 120, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (951) 734-7246
-
8
Century City Location2080 Century Park E Ste 710, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (951) 734-7246
-
9
Temecula Location31565 Rancho Pueblo Rd Ste 102, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 734-7246
-
10
Lake Elsinore Office31569 Canyon Estates Dr Ste 135, Lake Elsinore, CA 92532 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband Oscar went to Dr. Sial for lower back pain , Because he was in a accident Oscar had 3 disc that were out place Oscar was very scared and nevus to have anything done to his back, because he thought he would not be able to walk. But Dr. Sial assured my husband Oscar that everything would be fine Dr. Sial sat down with Oscar and took his time with Oscar Dr. Sial answered all of Oscar questions . The treatment was done 2 1/2 weeks ago and Oscar feels great NO MORE PAIN 110 thumbs up
About Dr. Khuram Sial, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1508825381
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Harvard Medical School
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Ross University School of Medicine
- University of California, Riverside
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
