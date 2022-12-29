Overview

Dr. Khurram Khan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Khan works at University of Colorado Health -General and Vascular Surgery in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.