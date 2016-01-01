Dr. Khurram Moin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khurram Moin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Khurram Moin, MD
Dr. Khurram Moin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poinciana, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Utah - Borgess Medical Center
Dr. Moin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Moin's Office Locations
-
1
Poinciana1012 Cypress Pkwy, Poinciana, FL 34759 Directions (407) 794-5292
-
2
Kissimmee311 W OAK ST, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 794-5291MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Cardiac Clinic - St. Cloud3102 17th St Ste 214, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 307-0371
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moin?
About Dr. Khurram Moin, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Urdu
- 1710980974
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah - Borgess Medical Center
- Stony Brook University
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moin works at
Dr. Moin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moin speaks Urdu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.