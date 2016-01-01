Dr. Khurram Shahzad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahzad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khurram Shahzad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Khurram Shahzad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Khyber Medical College, University Of Peshawar, Pakistan and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Shahzad works at
Orlando Health Heart Institute10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 282, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (321) 841-6444
Orlando Health Heart Institute1578 W Orange Blossom Trl Ste 1626, Apopka, FL 32712 Directions (321) 841-6444
Orlando Health Heart Institute5151 Winter Garden Vineland Rd Ste 103, Windermere, FL 34786 Directions (321) 841-6444
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Panjabi, Pashto, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1669554689
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard University
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Khyber Medical College, University Of Peshawar, Pakistan
Dr. Shahzad works at
Dr. Shahzad has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahzad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shahzad speaks Panjabi, Pashto, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
