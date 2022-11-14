Overview

Dr. Khurram Wadud, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University Hospital



Dr. Wadud works at Northeast Florida Endocrine and Diabetes Associates in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.