Dr. Khurram Wadud, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Khurram Wadud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khurram Wadud, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University Hospital
Dr. Wadud works at
Locations
Northeast Florida Endocrine and Diabetes Associates3550 University Blvd S Ste 301, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (484) 337-8068
- 2 1635 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste 5, Orange Park, FL 32003 Directions (904) 384-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my first appointment with Dr Wadud to diagnose an adrenal issue. He’s very kind, listens, is highly knowledgeable, and explains things very well. They don’t draw labs on site so I have to go to Quest, but that’s not a big deal. I’m very happy so far with Dr Wadud.
About Dr. Khurram Wadud, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi, Pashto and Urdu
- 1801877576
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- St Barnabas Hosp
- Lady Reading Hospital|St Barnabas Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wadud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wadud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wadud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wadud has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wadud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wadud speaks Hindi, Pashto and Urdu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadud, there are benefits to both methods.