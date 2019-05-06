See All Pediatric Nephrologists in McAllen, TX
Dr. Khurrum Siddique, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Khurrum Siddique, MD

Dr. Khurrum Siddique, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.

Dr. Siddique works at KHURRUM SIDDIQUE MD in McAllen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siddique's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Khurrum Siddique MD
    2001 S Cynthia St Ste B, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 664-8381

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acquired Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Metabolic Bone Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Driscoll Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Khurrum Siddique, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154640324
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Residency
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Medical University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khurrum Siddique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siddique has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siddique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siddique works at KHURRUM SIDDIQUE MD in McAllen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Siddique’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddique. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddique.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

