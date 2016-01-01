See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Marysville, CA
Dr. Khursheed Haider, MD

Critical Care Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Khursheed Haider, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Marysville, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from HAMDARD UNIVERSITY / HAMDARD COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY (HCMD) and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Haider works at RIDEOUT HOSPITAL PATHOLOGY in Marysville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rideout Hospital Pathology
    726 4th St Fl 2, Marysville, CA 95901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Lung Collapse
Abdominal Pain
Biliary Atresia
Partial Lung Collapse
Abdominal Pain
Biliary Atresia

Partial Lung Collapse
Abdominal Pain
Biliary Atresia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Empyema
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Pleural Effusion
Traumatic Brain Injury
Umbilical Hernia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Khursheed Haider, MD

    Critical Care Medicine
    23 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1710164264
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    HAMDARD UNIVERSITY / HAMDARD COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY (HCMD)
    Board Certifications
    Critical Care Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khursheed Haider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haider works at RIDEOUT HOSPITAL PATHOLOGY in Marysville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Haider’s profile.

    Dr. Haider has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

