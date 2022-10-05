See All Urologists in Brighton, MI
Dr. Khurshid Ghani, MD

Urology
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Brighton, MI
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Khurshid Ghani, MD

Dr. Khurshid Ghani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brighton, MI. 

Dr. Ghani works at Brighton Center For Specialty Care in Brighton, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ghani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regents of the University of Michigan
    7500 Challis Rd, Brighton, MI 48116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 263-4000
  2. 2
    Michigan Medicine
    1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 936-7030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Khurshid Ghani, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740567734
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghani has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.