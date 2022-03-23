Dr. Khurshid Guru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khurshid Guru, MD
Overview of Dr. Khurshid Guru, MD
Dr. Khurshid Guru, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Guru's Office Locations
Roswell Park Cancer Institute Department665 ELM ST, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 845-2300Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
simply the best
About Dr. Khurshid Guru, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1568443117
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Urology
