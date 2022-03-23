See All Urologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Khurshid Guru, MD

Urology
4.8 (48)
Map Pin Small Buffalo, NY
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Khurshid Guru, MD

Dr. Khurshid Guru, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Guru works at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Prostate Removal and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Guru's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roswell Park Cancer Institute Department
    665 ELM ST, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 845-2300
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Prostate Removal
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Bladder Cancer
Prostate Removal
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck

Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Urostomy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 23, 2022
    simply the best
    albert costa — Mar 23, 2022
    About Dr. Khurshid Guru, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khurshid Guru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guru works at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Guru’s profile.

    Dr. Guru has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Prostate Removal and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Guru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guru.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

