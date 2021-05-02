Dr. Khushboo Talati, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khushboo Talati, DDS
Overview
Dr. Khushboo Talati, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jamaica Plain, MA. They graduated from New York University College Of Dentistry.
Dr. Talati works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gentle Dental Jamaica Plain612 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 564-0833
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Talati?
Friendly staff, great cleaning
About Dr. Khushboo Talati, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1104180439
Education & Certifications
- New York University College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talati accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Talati using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Talati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talati works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Talati. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.