Dr. Khushru Irani, MD
Overview of Dr. Khushru Irani, MD
Dr. Khushru Irani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE|University of Mumbai/ Topiwala National Medical College And Nair Hospital and is affiliated with Bellevue Woman's Hospital.
Dr. Irani's Office Locations
khushru irani and farzana irani2210 Troy Schenectady Rd, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Directions (518) 688-0122
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Khushru Irani, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1265428882
Education & Certifications
- 1982|Albany Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE|University of Mumbai/ Topiwala National Medical College And Nair Hospital
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
