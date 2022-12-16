Dr. Khushvant Bhola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khushvant Bhola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khushvant Bhola, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Bhola works at
Locations
Rincon Pain Management4747 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 731-5540Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bhola has been my pain Dr for over 8 years, I’ve been seeing pain Drs since 1989, Dr Bhola is the best pain management Dr I have ever had, He truly cares about his patients. Other pain Drs that I have seen only wanted to give me a bunch of medication, and never offered me other treatment options like Dr Bhola has, he’s very personable, excellent bedside manners, and he truly cares about his patients well being. I feel so honored to be his patient. Thank you Dr Bhola for all you do for your patients.
About Dr. Khushvant Bhola, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French and Punjabi
- 1265438220
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- The University of Chicago
- Anesthesiology
