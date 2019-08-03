Overview of Dr. Khutb Uddin, MD

Dr. Khutb Uddin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Uddin works at Star Psychiatric Services in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.