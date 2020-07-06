See All Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Khuyen Do, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Khuyen Do, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Khuyen Do, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Do works at Houston Cardiology in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Paul Schurmann, MD
Dr. Paul Schurmann, MD
3.4 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Sachin Goel, MD
Dr. Sachin Goel, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Karla Kurrelmeyer, MD
Dr. Karla Kurrelmeyer, MD
4.6 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Arrhythmia Care Pllc
    9440 Bellaire Blvd Ste 212, Houston, TX 77036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 930-7794

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Arrhythmias

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Block Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bundle Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy 1, Familial Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Chagas Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Familial Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Takotsubo Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Adult Chevron Icon
Congenital Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Tumor Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia, Catecholaminergic Polymorphic, 1 Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Do?

    Jul 06, 2020
    very nice and clean office. Dr. Do is down to earth and care about his patients. Staffs are polite. Plus, there is no wait time. Happy patient!
    Sophie Doan — Jul 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Khuyen Do, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Khuyen Do, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Do to family and friends

    Dr. Do's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Do

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Khuyen Do, MD.

    About Dr. Khuyen Do, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730481516
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Irvine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khuyen Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Do speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Khuyen Do, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.