Overview

Dr. Khyati Patel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Baltimore, OH. They specialize in Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Patel works at Baltimore Family Dental in Baltimore, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.