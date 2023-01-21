Dr. Ki Hassler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ki Hassler, DO
Overview
Dr. Ki Hassler, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Locations
South County Heart Center1225 Jacaranda Blvd, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 492-5666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ki Hassler D.O., F.A.C.C.1215 Jacaranda Blvd, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 451-8282Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and knows her stuff! Greets you at the door herself. I highly recommend her to anyone seeking a cardiologist
About Dr. Ki Hassler, DO
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1417027665
Education & Certifications
- Sun Coast Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassler has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.