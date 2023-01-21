Overview

Dr. Ki Hassler, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Hassler works at SOUTH COUNTY HEART CENTER in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.